East Timor arrests ex-priest on abuse charges, months after laicization

April 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Police in East Timor have arrested a former Catholic priest who was charged with sexual abuse of children. Richard Daschbach, an American native who had worked as a Divine Word missionary, was laicized by the Vatican last year. He was arrested only after public protests against the government’s inaction in East Timor.

