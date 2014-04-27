Catholic World News

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John XXIII (reigned 1958-1963) and Pope St. John Paul II (1978-2005) were canonized on April 27, 2014.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!