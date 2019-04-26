Catholic World News

Chilean legislation imperils confessional seal

April 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The lower house of Chile’s parliament has approved a bill that would require clergy—as well as police, teachers, and civil servants—to inform authorities about any credible reports of child abuse. The legislature rejected an amendment that would have exempted priests from reporting crimes that were mentioned in sacramental confessions. The bill now goes to the country’s senate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!