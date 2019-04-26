Catholic World News

Leaders of Church, state mark anniversary of Armenian genocide

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Armenia (map) in 2016. 93% of the nation’s 3 million people are members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

