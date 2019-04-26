Catholic World News

Arab nations, Grand Imam of Al Azhar condemn Sri Lanka blasts

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his February 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed a landmark document, “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

