Interreligious dialogue vital to healing process in Sri Lanka, Vatican official says
April 26, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Father Indunil Janakaratne is undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
