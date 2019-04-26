Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat calls for political will, sense of urgency to mitigate and adapt to climate change

April 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “At the end of the day, the conversation on the environmental crisis must go beyond frightening scientific predictions of doom and gloom, because fear is not the best motivator to take action: it is rather the ethical conviction that we are stewards of our common home, and that every generation is entrusted with the responsibility to care for it and the privilege to enjoy its multiple wonder,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, at a recent UN meeting on climate and sustainable development for all.

