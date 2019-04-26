Catholic World News

Being a member of the Church today is no more difficult than in other ages, Pope tells French youth

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The current context is not easy, also due to the painful and complex issue of the abuses committed by members of the Church,” Pope Francis told young French pilgrims from the Diocese of Aire and Dax. “However, I would like to repeat to you that today it is no more difficult than in other ages of the Church: it is just different.”

