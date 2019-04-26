Catholic World News

USCCB, University of Notre Dame initiative collaborate on principles of humane immigration enforcement

April 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 60-page report, summarized in a recent webinar, “proposes five principles for determining whether states are acting humanely and ethically with respect to the post-arrival side of immigration enforcement, and evaluates the enforcement systems of the United States, Greece, and Germany according to those principles.”

