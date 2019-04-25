Catholic World News

Chilean bishop courts controversy in troubled Santiago archdiocese

April 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Celestino Aos, who was appointed last month as apostolic administrator of the Santiago archdiocese, provoked new tensions among the faithful during the Chrism Mass. First he included Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati—who resigned under pressure, and is being questioned by prosecutors about abuse complaints—in the entrance procession. Then he refused to administer the Eucharist to people who chose to kneel to receive Communion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!