Man arrested at New York cathedral had booked hotel near Vatican

April 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Marc Lamparello, who was arrested last week when he tried to enter St. Patrick’s cathedral in New York carrying containers of gasoline and lighter fluid, had reserved a hotel room in Rome, not far from the Vatican, officials have revealed. Prosecutors charged that Lamparello planned to burn down the cathedral, then board a flight to Rome the next day.

