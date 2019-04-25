Catholic World News

Sicilian bishop called to testify at abuse trial of movement’s leader

April 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Antonio Raspanti of Acireale has been called to testify in the trial of a man accused of abusing young girls. The defendant, Piero Alfio Capuana, was the leader of a lay Catholic group; the defense is seeking to show that the group had the support of the diocese.

