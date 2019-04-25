Catholic World News

Remember Catholics, archbishop asks Macron, in wake of Notre Dame fire

April 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris has reminded French President Emmanuel Macron that Notre Dame is a Catholic church, in response to Macron’s public statements about the nation’s role in rebuilding the basilica. “It would have been nice if there had been a little word of compassion for the Catholic community,” the archbishop said, “because after all it’s the Catholics who make the cathedral of Notre Dame live. It’s not a museum!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!