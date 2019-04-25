Catholic World News

Rwanda’s bishops apologize for suggesting release of genocide convicts

April 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on CISA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Rwanda have issued a public apology for a statement in which they suggested the release of prisoners who are serving time for their roles in the country’s massacres of 1994. The bishops acknowledged that their appeal for clemency had opened new wounds, particularly at a time when the country is observing the 25th anniversary of the bloodshed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!