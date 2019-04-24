Catholic World News

Outspoken bishop leaves Nicaragua

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Silvio Baez, a Managua auxiliary, has left Nicaragua, having been summoned to Rome by Pope Francis. Bishop Baez, an outspoken critic of the Ortega government, who has received multiple death threats, said that he is leaving the country reluctantly. It is not clear how long he will be expected to stay in Rome, not what duties, if any, he will be given there.

