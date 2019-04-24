Catholic World News

Custos recalls Christ’s appearance on the road to Emmaus

April 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Custodia Terrae Sanctae

CWN Editor's Note: On Easter Monday, the Franciscan superior in the Holy Land traveled to the shrine that marks the place where Christ appeared to two disciples on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24:13-35).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

