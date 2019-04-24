Catholic World News

Christians in Mosul celebrate Easter, pray for return of those who fled

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Before ISIS took over the [Iraqi] city, there were more than 15,000 Christians in Mosul,” according to the report. “However, in spite of the defeat of the jihadists, only about 30 [Christian] families have returned to the city.”

