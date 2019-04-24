Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal presides over common funeral service for Easter Sunday victims

April 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Colombo

CWN Editor's Note: The funeral service and collective burial took place at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, the site of one of the bombings.

