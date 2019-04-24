Catholic World News

Easter prayer in Aleppo in memory of bishops missing for 6 years

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In April 2013, the Syriac Orthodox and Greek Orthodox archbishops of Aleppo were abducted while negotiating the release of kidnapped priests.

