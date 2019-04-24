Catholic World News

In pastoral letter to youth, Ukrainian Catholic leader decries Russian aggression

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today our freedom is being preserved before the Russian aggressor by those fighting in the eastern part of Ukraine at great cost and personal sacrifice,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, in reference to the War in Donbass. “We have no right to stab them in the back.”

