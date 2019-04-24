Catholic World News

In Bangladesh town, 5 new baptisms, with lives at risk

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Some parishioners go to Mass wearing the burqa, to confound extremists,” according to the report. “After being attacked and hospitalized, a young Catholic hid in a church for a month.”

