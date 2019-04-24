Catholic World News

Journalist offers an inside view of Venezuela on the brink of collapse

April 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Venezuelan military raided the home of Cody Weddell (a contributor to Catholic News Service), detained him, and deported him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!