Bishops urge: Count all people in the Census, ‘regardless of their citizenship’

April 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ committee chairmen issued this statement as the Supreme Court began to consider a case involving the constitutionality of the Trump administration’s proposal to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census.

