US envoy: no change on religious liberty since Vatican-Beijing deal

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ambassador Sam Brownback, the US ambassador at large for religious liberty, told the Crux news site that he has not seen changes in China since the regime struck a secret agreement with the Vatican. Brownback remarked that “no one knows what’s in the deal except the Vatican and the Chinese government.”

