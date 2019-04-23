Catholic World News

Pope recalls 70th anniversary of first papal TV appearance

April 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Pius XII appeared on television on Easter Sunday in 1949 (video). “Venerable Pius XII spoke to the viewers of French TV, underlining how the gazes of the Successor of Peter and those of the faithful could meet through a new means of communication,” Pope Francis said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!