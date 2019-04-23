Catholic World News

Christ’s Resurrection is ‘most shocking event in human history,’ Pope Francis tells pilgrims

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his Easter Monday Regina Coeli address (video), the Pope reflected on Matthew 28:8-15, the Gospel of the day.

