Catholic World News
At Easter Mass, Paris archbishop honors firefighters who saved Notre-Dame
April 23, 2019
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit celebrated Easter Mass at Saint-Eustache Church, which was completed in 1633.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!