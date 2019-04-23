Catholic World News

Church agency, union leaders on fact-finding trip to Central America

April 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the delegation are traveling to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, which face the prospect of a funding cutoff from the Trump administration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

