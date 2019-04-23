Catholic World News
Punjab leader praises Christians’ contribution to society as government recognizes Easter Monday as holiday
April 23, 2019
» Continue to this story on The Nation (Lahore)
CWN Editor's Note: Punjab (map) is Pakistan’s most populous province.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
