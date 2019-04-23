Catholic World News

Leading EU prelate reflects on European elections

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In this wide-ranging article, Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, recalls the process of European integration and reflects on fears, order, migrations, identity, populism, democracy, societies, and the environment.

