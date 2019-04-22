Catholic World News

Sri Lankan cardinal condemns bombings

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo denounced “to the utmost of my capacity” the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. The death toll is now approaching 200, with hundreds more seriously wounded by the blasts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!