Catholic World News

LA archdiocese pays $8 million to single abuse victim

April 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles archdiocese has agreed to a record $8 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who was sexually abused as a teenager by a high-school athletic director. The archdiocese—which has now paid out nearly $750 million in abuse settlements—was sued because the parochial school had received multiple earlier complaints about the athletic director, who is now serving a prison term.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!