Venezuela’s Maduro pays tribute to ‘rebel Christ’ as cardinal urges him to welcome US humanitarian aid

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On Good Friday, Venezuela’s Socialist strongman tweeted, “The rebel Christ who never bowed to the Roman Empire and who gave his life for our salvation, in his teachings we get the strength to continue building a prosperous Venezuela.”

