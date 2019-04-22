Catholic World News

ISIS kills 35 Syrian fighters in ‘comeback’ attack

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At it height in 2015, the jihadist group controlled over half of Syria and a quarter of Iraq (gray territory on map). In March, it lost control of its last Syrian village.

