Decades of neglect threatened Notre-Dame, well before it burned

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The flying buttresses that sustain its massive limestone walls were weakening,” according to the report. “The spire, a fixture on the Paris skyline for nearly two centuries, was taking on water and rotting from the inside out.”

