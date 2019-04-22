Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square

April 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After celebrating the Easter Vigil Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica the night before, Pope Francis celebrated an outdoor Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square (booklet). The Pope did not preach a homily, but instead invited those in attendance to silent reflection after the Gospel.

