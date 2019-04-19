Catholic World News

Police official: Short-circuit likely caused Notre-Dame fire

April 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We’ve seen before our eyes the right things perfectly organized in a few moments, with responsibility, courage, solidarity and a meticulous organization,” President Emmanuel Macron said at an April 18 ceremony honoring firefighters. “The worst has been avoided.”

