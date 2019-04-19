Catholic World News

Notre-Dame fire: Temporary wooden cathedral proposed

April 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We mustn’t say the cathedral is closed for five years, and that’s it,” said Msgr. Patrick Chauvet, the cathedral’s rector, who proposed that a “beautiful, symbolic and attractive” temporary cathedral be built in the cathedral square.

