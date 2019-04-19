Catholic World News

Australian bishops issue election statement

April 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian federal election takes place on May 18. “No political party fully aligns with Catholic teaching,” the bishops said in their statement, entitled “Politics in Service of Peace,” “but we can point to clear and enduring principles which can help us make the kind of responsible judgements that allow us to be both faithfully Catholic and authentically Australian.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!