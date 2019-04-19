Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict, Chief Rabbi of Vienna discuss Judaism and Christianity in new book

April 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition)

CWN Editor's Note: The book, Ebrei e cristiani [Jews and Christians], includes correspondence between the Pope Emeritus and Rabbi Arie Folger that followed the publication of an article by the Pope Emeritus, “Grace and Vocation without Remorse: Comments on the Treatise De Iudaeis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!