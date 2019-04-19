Catholic World News

‘We must be converted to the thinking of Christ,’ prelate preaches on Holy Thursday in Jerusalem

April 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem since 2016, celebrated the Holy Thursday Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The patriarchate posted photographs of the Mass, and the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land published an additional report.

