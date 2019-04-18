Catholic World News

New York police arrest man carrying gas into St. Patrick’s cathedral

April 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey man, Marc Lamparello, was arrested by New York police on Wednesday evening as he entered St. Patrick’s cathedral carrying several gallons of gasoline and lighter fluid.

