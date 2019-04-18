Catholic World News

German bishops, Lutheran leaders issue joint document on strengthening trust in democracy

April 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Evangelical Church in Germany (German)

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on April 11, Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen spoke of the “unwritten requirements of democracy in the form of a democratic ethical order. This essentially includes the respect for others in each case, the recognition of democratic rules of play, a willingness to compromise and the acceptance of majority decisions” (German-language link).

