Notre-Dame probe ramps up as investigators question workers

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “While the prosecutor’s office does not rule out any hypothesis,” stated the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, “at this stage, nothing in the investigations highlights a criminal origin. Accidental causes remain our privileged lead.”

