Catholic World News

Pope greets participants in Opus Dei student conference

April 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Opus Dei

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the Univ 2019 conference is “Getting down to business: the transformative power of work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!