Pope thanks Notre-Dame cathedral rescuers, speaks with French President Macron

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Virgin Mary bless them and support the reconstruction work: may it be a choral work, to the praise and glory of God,” Pope Francis prayed at his April 17 general audience (video), as he expressed the “gratitude of the whole Church” to “those who worked hard, even risking themselves, to save the cathedral.”

