Dublin archbishop speaks of ‘God of ultimate inclusion’

April 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin told the St. Vincent de Paul Society that a Church that “fosters and perpetuates exclusion and marginalization is to that extent a God-less Church.”

