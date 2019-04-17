Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, 4 Protestant leaders sign joint ecumenical statement

April 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification, Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, joined leaders of the World Communion of Reformed Churches, the Anglican Communion, the Lutheran World Federation, and the World Methodist Council in signing the Notre Dame Consultation Statement.

