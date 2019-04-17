Catholic World News

Buffalo bishop ‘dismayed’ over university president’s call for his resignation

April 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Sometimes, the most courageous thing a man can do is to step aside and recognize that his voice is no longer being heard and that he stands in the way of creating true resolution,” Dennis DePerro, president of St. Bonaventure University, said of Bishop Richard Malone and his handling of the abuse scandal. New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, also called for the prelate’s resignation.

