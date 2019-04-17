Catholic World News

Bishop asks Nicaraguans to ‘fight for freedom’

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot forget nor be indifferent to today’s crucified victims: the political prisoners, the exiles, those who still hide in fear, the mothers who mourn those killed by repression,” Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Baez Ortega, a critic of the Ortega regime’s human rights abuses, said before leaving for Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!